Ironwood Financial llc Acquires 69,024 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,082,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,024 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 10.5% of Ironwood Financial llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ironwood Financial llc owned about 1.27% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $22,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 511,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,842,000 after purchasing an additional 26,657 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,300,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,927,000 after acquiring an additional 380,852 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 304,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 42,411 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCL stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.24. 7,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,240. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.79 and a 1 year high of $21.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average of $21.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%.

