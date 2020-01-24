Ironwood Financial llc Has $10.74 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.59. 18,478,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,726,074. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $61.26 and a 52 week high of $70.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

