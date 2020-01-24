Ironwood Financial llc Has $12.02 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 559,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,162 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Ironwood Financial llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ironwood Financial llc owned 0.73% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 510,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after purchasing an additional 18,301 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,633,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,334,000 after buying an additional 232,133 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,583,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,272,000 after buying an additional 457,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 16,542 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $21.51. The stock had a trading volume of 327,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,347. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.47. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.72 and a 1 year high of $22.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

