Ironwood Financial llc Has $14.44 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 585,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,269 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of Ironwood Financial llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ironwood Financial llc owned about 1.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSJL. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 258.6% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 350,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after acquiring an additional 252,527 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 937,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,144,000 after purchasing an additional 216,727 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 211.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 146,438 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 791,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,558,000 after purchasing an additional 139,763 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,011.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 107,280 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSJL traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $24.65. 3,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,480. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.64. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $24.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

