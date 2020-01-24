Ironwood Financial llc Lowers Position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK)

Ironwood Financial llc decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,652 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 4.0% of Ironwood Financial llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ironwood Financial llc owned about 0.75% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,915,000. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 77,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 16,618 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,953. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average of $23.95. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $24.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

