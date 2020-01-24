Ironwood Financial llc Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ironwood Financial llc decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 16.0% of Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,237,000 after buying an additional 13,961 shares during the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 50,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 217,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,996,000 after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $330.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,651,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,464,526. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $263.35 and a twelve month high of $334.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $324.05 and a 200 day moving average of $306.63.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

