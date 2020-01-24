Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Director Mark G. Currie Sells 60,000 Shares

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Director Mark G. Currie sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $755,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 609,272 shares in the company, valued at $7,670,734.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,977,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,156. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.81 and a beta of 1.91. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $15.21.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $131.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.10 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 15.83%. The business’s revenue was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $63,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $100,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $135,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $146,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

