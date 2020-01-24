iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stock Position Lessened by Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 11.7% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,520,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $243,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 267,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,118,000 after buying an additional 7,653 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 356.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,980,000 after buying an additional 110,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 16,478 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $112.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,460. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $103.57 and a 12-month high of $114.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.1564 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.