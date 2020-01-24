iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Successful Portfolios LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,125,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,058,000 after buying an additional 3,911,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,883 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,114 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,096,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 4,824,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,914 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $330.68. The stock had a trading volume of 335,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,464,526. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $263.35 and a 1-year high of $334.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $324.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.63.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

