iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,883 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,114 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,125,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911,848 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,902,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,918,000 after acquiring an additional 237,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,041,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,704,000 after acquiring an additional 48,416 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $330.66. 327,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,464,526. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $263.35 and a 52-week high of $334.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $324.05 and its 200-day moving average is $306.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

