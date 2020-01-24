iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Boosted by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 111.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,178 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Brouwer & Janachowski LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV opened at $333.26 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $263.35 and a one year high of $334.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $324.05 and its 200-day moving average is $306.63.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

