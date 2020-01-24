iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.07. 65,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,932. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.61. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $178.33 and a 1 year high of $210.26.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

