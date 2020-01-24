iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Lifted by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 82,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 50,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $84.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.60. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $72.82 and a 12-month high of $85.92.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

