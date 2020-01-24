iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Accredited Investors Inc.’s Largest Position

Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 797,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 51,137 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 11.4% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Accredited Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $66,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $84.75 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $72.82 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.60.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

