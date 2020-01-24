iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,399 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $84.75 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $72.82 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.60.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

