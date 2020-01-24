iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Boosted by Intl Fcstone Inc.

Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 147.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,976 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $61,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,669. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.66 and a 200-day moving average of $79.60. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $72.82 and a 52-week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

