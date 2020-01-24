iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) is Signet Financial Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $13,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 82.1% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $51.05. 1,933,459 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.92. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0957 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

