iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Accredited Investors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 38,989 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 3.4% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,017,230,000 after buying an additional 38,109,492 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,517,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,375,000 after buying an additional 2,270,689 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 380.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,610,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,007,000 after buying an additional 1,275,300 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,895,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,154,000 after purchasing an additional 790,105 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $69.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $61.26 and a 1-year high of $70.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

