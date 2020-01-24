iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Patton Fund Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 3.3% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

EFA stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.50. 1,643,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,726,074. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $61.26 and a 52-week high of $70.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

