iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Holdings Raised by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 138,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,834,000 after purchasing an additional 17,568 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 61,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 67.2% during the third quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 197,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,593,000 after acquiring an additional 79,422 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.50. The company had a trading volume of 36,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,787. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.32 and its 200-day moving average is $114.12. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.94 and a fifty-two week high of $115.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.2173 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

