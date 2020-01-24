iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Accredited Investors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Accredited Investors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Accredited Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $26,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17,435.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,552,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515,275 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,760,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,845 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,196,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,465,000 after purchasing an additional 37,082 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,035,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,938,000 after purchasing an additional 104,900 shares during the last quarter.

IWF opened at $184.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.92. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $137.32 and a 1 year high of $185.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

