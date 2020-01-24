iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,630 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 8.1% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Accredited Investors Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $47,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 444.4% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 96.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $167.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.75. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $144.25 and a 52 week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

