iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Stock Position Raised by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,866 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000.

NYSEARCA IGSB opened at $53.89 on Friday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.96 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.1335 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

