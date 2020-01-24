iTicoin (ITI) Price Up 173.8% This Week

iTicoin (CURRENCY:ITI) traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One iTicoin coin can now be purchased for $2.10 or 0.00024717 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. During the last seven days, iTicoin has traded up 173.8% against the U.S. dollar. iTicoin has a market cap of $67,346.00 and $304.00 worth of iTicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get iTicoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $268.69 or 0.03155150 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00202655 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00029522 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00125141 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

iTicoin Coin Profile

iTicoin’s total supply is 9,999,992 coins and its circulating supply is 32,000 coins. The official website for iTicoin is iticoin.com.

iTicoin Coin Trading

iTicoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iTicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iTicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iTicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iTicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iTicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.