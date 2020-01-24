ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $714.20 Million

Analysts expect ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) to announce sales of $714.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for ITT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $705.00 million to $732.00 million. ITT reported sales of $678.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year sales of $2.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. ITT had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ITT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price objective on shares of ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $72.36 on Friday. ITT has a 1 year low of $50.38 and a 1 year high of $75.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.01 and its 200 day moving average is $64.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.67.

ITT announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 5,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $412,482.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank T. Macinnis sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $29,051.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,197 shares of company stock worth $920,969 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 34.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 4.3% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 362,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,169,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 2.8% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 861,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,406,000 after buying an additional 23,422 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 19.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,966,000 after buying an additional 10,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 41.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,814,000 after buying an additional 66,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

