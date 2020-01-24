Cowen Initiates Coverage on IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Equities research analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ISEE. Wedbush assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. IVERIC bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.50.

Shares of IVERIC bio stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. IVERIC bio has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.43 million, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.00.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IVERIC bio news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio bought 62,500 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,456.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 9,275 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $61,215.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,402.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,465 shares of company stock valued at $120,649 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISEE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth $29,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter worth $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at $114,000. 37.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

