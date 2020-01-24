Ivy Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $46.00 (IVY)

Ivy (CURRENCY:IVY) traded 44.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Ivy token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia, CoinBene and HitBTC. Ivy has a total market cap of $724,838.00 and $46.00 worth of Ivy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ivy has traded down 62.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.69 or 0.05479770 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026812 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00127774 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00019827 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00033899 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002360 BTC.

About Ivy

Ivy (IVY) is a token. Its launch date was April 15th, 2018. Ivy’s total supply is 1,610,924,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,021,072 tokens. The official website for Ivy is www.ivykoin.com. Ivy’s official Twitter account is @ivykoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ivy is medium.com/@ivykoin.

Ivy Token Trading

Ivy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ivy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ivy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ivy using one of the exchanges listed above.

