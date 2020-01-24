IXT (IXT) Hits Market Cap of $362,636.00

IXT (CURRENCY:IXT) traded up 107% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last week, IXT has traded up 92.6% against the U.S. dollar. One IXT token can currently be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bit-Z, Bitbns and YoBit. IXT has a total market cap of $362,636.00 and $39.00 worth of IXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About IXT

IXT (IXT) is a token. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. IXT’s total supply is 65,778,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 tokens. IXT’s official website is www.ixt.global. IXT’s official Twitter account is @iXledgertech.

Buying and Selling IXT

IXT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, Bit-Z and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

