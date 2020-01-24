J Sainsbury (SBRY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

J Sainsbury (LON: SBRY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/24/2020 – J Sainsbury had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

1/17/2020 – J Sainsbury had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 214 ($2.82). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – J Sainsbury was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 263.60 ($3.47) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 217 ($2.85).

1/9/2020 – J Sainsbury had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/8/2020 – J Sainsbury had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

12/17/2019 – J Sainsbury was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to an “outperform” rating.

12/13/2019 – J Sainsbury had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

11/26/2019 – J Sainsbury had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/26/2019 – J Sainsbury had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 235 ($3.09) price target on the stock.

Shares of J Sainsbury stock opened at GBX 211.11 ($2.78) on Friday. J Sainsbury plc has a one year low of GBX 177.05 ($2.33) and a one year high of £201.30 ($264.80). The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 224.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 210.37.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

