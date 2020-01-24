J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 267,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,118,000 after buying an additional 7,653 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 356.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,980,000 after purchasing an additional 110,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 16,478 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $112.41. 78,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,841,460. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.97 and its 200 day moving average is $111.55. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $103.57 and a 1-year high of $114.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1564 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.