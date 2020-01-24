J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,292,000. First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,300,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 550,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $834,000.

Shares of IJT traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.84. 1,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,327. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $169.83 and a 52-week high of $200.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

