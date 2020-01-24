J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,778 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 99.9% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.2% in the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 37.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.88, for a total transaction of $23,597,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total value of $1,093,489.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 789,360 shares of company stock worth $151,245,323 over the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $218.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,841,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,158,482. The company has a market capitalization of $623.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.52 and a fifty-two week high of $222.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. Facebook’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Aegis boosted their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Facebook from $270.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Facebook from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights began coverage on Facebook in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.75.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

