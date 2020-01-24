J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 124,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.76% of the company’s stock.

In other ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH news, Director John H. Schaefer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 87,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NLY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.68. 88,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,598,073. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average is $9.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $10.51.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 188.46% and a positive return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $152.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NLY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

