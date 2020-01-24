J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,871 Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 226.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,110,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,870,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,239,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.61.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.85. 5,427,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,000,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.81. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

