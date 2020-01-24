J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 25,613 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 79.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

SPYG stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.78. 297,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,086,673. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $33.73 and a 52-week high of $44.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average is $40.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

