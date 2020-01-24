J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 34,116 Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $471,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,039.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TFC traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $55.40. 1,190,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,669,059. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The company has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.43.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

