J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 44,838 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 44,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,403,000. Chevron accounts for about 0.7% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 3,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Halsey Associates Inc. CT boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.87.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $1.10 on Friday, reaching $112.00. 2,369,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,791,822. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $110.42 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

