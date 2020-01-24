J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,839 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,892,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24,933.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 267,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 266,787 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 234.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 78,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after buying an additional 55,257 shares during the period. TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,260,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 246,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,029,000 after buying an additional 19,740 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $262.76. 10,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,760. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $174.43 and a 1 year high of $262.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.17.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

