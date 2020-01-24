J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICSH. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 57.2% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Shares of ICSH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.42. 214,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.36. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

