J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,280 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Visa by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on V. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.68.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,857,744.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,158,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,089,628. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.30 and a 1 year high of $210.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.51. The stock has a market cap of $409.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

