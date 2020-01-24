J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,024 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,453,029 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,403,160,000 after acquiring an additional 218,262 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 142.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $593,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,678 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,760,694 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $471,197,000 after buying an additional 43,983 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Netflix by 38.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 809,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $216,586,000 after buying an additional 223,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 760,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $203,428,000 after buying an additional 9,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $347.23. 9,392,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,878,778. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $325.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.73. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $385.99. The stock has a market cap of $153.84 billion, a PE ratio of 84.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NFLX. ValuEngine raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $402.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $430.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.58.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

