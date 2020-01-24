J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.86. 38,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,897,144. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $48.97 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%.

