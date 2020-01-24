J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 13,502 United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,727,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $645,445,000 after purchasing an additional 117,400 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in United Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,533,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $482,392,000 after acquiring an additional 89,021 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in United Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,480,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $338,674,000 after acquiring an additional 31,077 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in United Technologies by 22.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,002,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $260,739,000 after acquiring an additional 370,601 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in United Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,620,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $221,441,000 after acquiring an additional 20,124 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,842. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,554 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $956,294.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,423,912.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,163,321 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UTX. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.79.

UTX traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,403. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $132.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $113.77 and a one year high of $155.53.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

