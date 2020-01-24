J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 13,704 Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 25.8% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 13,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 172.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $11,966,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 20.6% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,050,059 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,381,000 after purchasing an additional 179,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

HD traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,379,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,095,109. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.12. The company has a market cap of $254.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $175.30 and a 12-month high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

