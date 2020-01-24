J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 14,791 Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTEC. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 58.4% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 375,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,977,000 after buying an additional 138,579 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 476.7% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 138,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 114,703 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,990,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,505.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 67,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 62,934 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 70,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 46,309 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.73. 1,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,680. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $51.58 and a 12 month high of $77.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.191 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

