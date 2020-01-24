J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 17,397 CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,905,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $757,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,275 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in CVS Health by 14.1% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,261,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $521,040,000 after buying an additional 1,020,904 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in CVS Health by 0.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,981,520 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $325,933,000 after buying an additional 54,750 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 7.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,515,102 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $347,837,000 after buying an additional 364,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in CVS Health by 54.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,737,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $203,137,000 after buying an additional 1,323,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,786 shares of company stock valued at $31,726,338 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,255,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,003,906. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.15 and its 200 day moving average is $66.14. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $96.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

