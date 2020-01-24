J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 4,867 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Vertical Group assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Nomura set a $215.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.42.

Shares of BABA traded down $6.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,727,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,781,650. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $147.95 and a 1-year high of $231.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.05. The company has a market cap of $556.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

