J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $1.14 Million in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 109.8% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 99.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000.

MUB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.42. 245,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,787. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.12. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $108.94 and a 1-year high of $115.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.2173 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

