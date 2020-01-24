J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $1.26 Million in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,281 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,367,358 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,291,820,000 after acquiring an additional 102,456 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,035,174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $874,464,000 after acquiring an additional 96,610 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,556,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $448,544,000 after acquiring an additional 46,008 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,577 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,124,147 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $297,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total value of $1,205,532.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,673.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total transaction of $4,221,734.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,313 shares of company stock valued at $9,099,357. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.05.

COST traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $311.16. 636,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $205.75 and a one year high of $313.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.09.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

