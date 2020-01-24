J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $1.35 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,732 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 34,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $6,260,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.6% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,205 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Argus lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Nomura lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $147.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded NVIDIA from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $259.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.86.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total transaction of $1,488,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at $41,012,911.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424 over the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $252.50. 4,184,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,924,803. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.40. The stock has a market cap of $156.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $131.00 and a 12-month high of $253.59. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

